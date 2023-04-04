Thank you for Reading.

Leeta Jean Hall
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

LEETA JEAN HALL, 79, of Winfield, West Virginia passed away on April 2, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 19, 1943 to the late David and Sarah M. Runyan Lowe in St. Albans, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters: Patricia "Patty" Messinger, Sherry Lindmark and Melissa Spurlock.

Tags

Recommended for you