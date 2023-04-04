Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
LEETA JEAN HALL, 79, of Winfield, West Virginia passed away on April 2, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 19, 1943 to the late David and Sarah M. Runyan Lowe in St. Albans, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters: Patricia "Patty" Messinger, Sherry Lindmark and Melissa Spurlock.
Jean was retired from John Amos Power Plant and was a member of Winfield Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years: John Stephen Hall; children: Rick Worstell (Jenny) of Athens, OH, James David Worstell of Rush, KY and John S. Hall II (Susan) of Scott Depot; grandchildren: Amy Jo Lewis, Scott Russell, Misty Worstell, Jo Ann Worstell, Courtney Lindmark, Brittany Lindmark and Matthew Lindmark, James D. Worstell Jr., Heather Worstell, John W. Hall (fiancée Kirsten), Justin Hall and James Michael Morton; her brother: Kim Lowe of Hurricane; and nephews: Connor and Alex Lowe.
Funeral Service for Jean will be 12 noon Wednesday April 5, 2023 at Winfield Baptist Church with Pastor Andrew Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park Saint Albans, WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to: Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W Charleston WV 25387.