LEONARD EUGENE BUSH, 81, of Milton passed away after a long illness June 7, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was the son of the late Leonard and Flora Edith Bush. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim Bush.
He worked for Dover Elevator and was a member of IEU Local 48. Leonard was also a member of 5 & 20 United Baptist Church where he held many positions. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Edith Marie Chapman Bush; daughters Marcella (David) Lincolnogger of Culloden, Kelli Jean (Rex) Clagg of Milton; grandchildren; Sheena Lincolnogger of Culloden, David (Rebekah) Lincolnogger III of Lenoir City, TN and Britney (Jeremy) Hazelett of St. Augustine, FL; four great-grandchildren, Aliceson and Emily Lincolnogger and Cooper and Parker Hazelett; two sisters, Clara Belle Layne of Ona and Sue Holley of Ashton.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Staten Chapel Church Cemetery, Mason County, WV.
You may share memories of Mr. Bush by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Bush family.