Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

LESTER HUGH BODEN, JR., age 76, went to be with the Lord on March 2nd, 2021. A service will be held at Chapman Funeral Home in Winfield, WV on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m., Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. You may visit his tribute page to share memories and to read the complete obituary at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield is honored to serve the Boden/Payne family.