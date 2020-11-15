Lewis R. Withrow

LEWIS R. "JOE" WITHROW, JR., age 88, passed away peacefully in his home and was welcomed into his eternal home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty "Betsy" June Withrow; his parents, Lewis "Romey" R. Withrow, Sr. and Anna "Annie" Marie Withrow; and his sister, Arminta Coffey; and brother, Jack Withrow.
Joe is survived by his three sons, Joey (Margie) of Elkview, Tim (Donna) of Elon, NC, and Mark (Lynn) of Nitro. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who were the love and sunshine of his life.
Joe retired from Carbide, and he enjoyed his retirement years spending time with his family at his home on the river in Hometown, WV. He always loved playing sports, especially golf, baseball, and horseshoes, and he most enjoyed playing them with his sons and family. He served as a dedicated, life-time member of Bancroft Church of God Mission where he was also a founding charter member. He strived to live every day and moment for Jesus Christ, and his integrity and faith were an inspiration to all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank Hospice Care especially, Michelle, Tony and Brandy for their care and compassion shown to Joe and the family.
Respecting the State and Federal COVID-19 guidelines, a private service will be held and he will be laid to rest with his wife at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. You may also visit his Tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bancroft Church of God Mission, PO Box 213, Bancroft, WV 25011.
