LILLIAN MAY MEANS, 81, of Scott Depot, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at home.
Born July 25, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia Lambert Bird. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Means and her brother, Frank Bird.
Lil was a former secretary with JL Bowling Roofing. She left Bowling's to raise her family. She enjoyed sewing and gardening as well as baking. She was known for her cakes, pies and rolls.
Surviving are her son, Chris Means (Susan) of Scott Depot; brother, Everett Bird (Jean) of Moundsville; grandchildren, Samantha Bishop (Jonathan) of Sod, Christen Means and Mason Means both of Scott Depot; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Remington Harris, Maisie Bishop as well as her life-long best friend, Doris Moss of Scott Depot.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in the Bird Cemetery, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
