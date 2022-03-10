Chapman Funeral Home
LINDA DEL SOWARDS HUGHES of Winfield, WV passed away on March 8, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
She was born in Hurricane, WV on August 26, 1945 to the late Gladys Byrnside Sowards and Max Sowards. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by, her sister Phyllis Sowards Clark and her mother and father in-law, Betty and Leon McCoy,
Linda graduated from Hurricane High School and Marshall University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education. A gifted Language Arts instructor who enjoyed teaching others to read, Linda retired after a 38 year career with Putnam County Schools.
Linda enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading and caring for her family. She loved traditions and routines, especially enjoying time with her sister, Ada. Linda was a faithful Christian who most recently attended Crossroads Baptist Church in Winfield.
Linda is survived by her husband of 42 years, William Hughes of Winfield; her daughter: Amy Artrip (Brent) of Raleigh, NC; and her son: John Grass III (Kristi) of Apex, NC. Linda loved being a grandmother to: Tori Grass Ball (Nick), Sera Grass, Eric Artrip, Ian Artrip, John Grass IV, Rhett Hagerman, and Addison Hagerman.
In addition to her immediate family, Linda is survived by her sister: Ada Boggess of Scott Depot and her family John and Erica Boggess (Sydney and Josh, Blake) and Jeff and Laura Boggess (Ted, Jeffrey); her brother-in-law: Lewis Clark and his family (Julie and Matt Pennington and their daughter Kira); her sister in-law: Cathy and David Bailey and their family (Brooke and Eddie Smolder (Braylie, Eddric) and Brittany and Dave Harper (Cassidy, Betley, Breece).
A Service of Remembrance will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 11, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, WV with Rev. Roger Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, WV.
Friends may visit the family from 12 noon until 1 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Linda will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Linda's name to: Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road Winfield WV 25213 is honored to serve the Hughes family again.