LINDA FAYE HOLLEY, 81, of Hurricane, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 16, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Linda was born in Hurricane WV on November 5, 1940, to the late Hubert and Rosa Wyant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles Wyant.
She was a graduate of Hurricane High School Class of 1958, and a homemaker who cared deeply for her family and friends. She was a long-time member of Springdale FWB Church, where she faithfully served and supported the ministry.
She was the faithful wife of Marvin L. Holley, whom she was married to for 63 years. She also leaves behind her children: Sandra (Bennie) Johnson of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Stanley (Melissa) Holley of Hurricane, WV, Sheila Glenn of St. Albans, WV, and Stephanie (Michael) Hill of Greenville, NC; her seven grandchildren: Michael Johnson, Victoria Wimer, Christopher Johnson, David Hill, Cody Holley, Abigail Hill, and Hannah Hill; five great - grandchildren: Ayden, Isabella, Elizabeth, William, and Ellie Ruth; and her sisters, Mary Jean Cooper and Barbara Wyant.
Funeral service for Linda will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Reverend Larry Cooper and Reverend Michael Hill officiating. A private family burial will be in Holley Cemetery, Hurricane WV.
Friends may visit an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to: Springdale FWB Church, 2040 Springdale Road, Hurricane, WV 25526.