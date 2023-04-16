Linda L. Boggess Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website LINDA L. BOGGESS, 75, of Hurricane, WV passed into eternity into the arms of her Lord and Savior April 13, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.Linda was born June 1, 1947 to the late Mervin and Helen Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Matthew W. Boggess.She was a loving mother. Her favorite pasttimes were sewing, quilting, and reading. But most of all, she loved going to church and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Milton, WV.Linda is survived by her daughters, Angela (Ernie) Page and Sara Boggess, both of Hurricane, WV; brother, Charles Keith Ellis of Pliny, WV; nephew Michael Ellis; and her furry companion Zoro.Friends may visit family Monday, April 17 from 6 - 8 pm at Chapman Funeral Home.Funeral service will follow Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Kim Stone officiating.Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Rd, Hurricane WV is honored to serve the Boggess family.Online condolences may be left at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Recommended for you Local Spotlight Linda L. Boggess Robert Chester Eugene Hensley Shirley Ann Eagle Edwin Steiner Wager Phyllis Jean Craigo Charlene Frances Booker Sally Anne Loring Sandra Kay (White) Ashworth Norton Brooks Bashlor James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing