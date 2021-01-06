LINDA SOVINE BIRD, 67, of Culloden, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
Born January 9, 1953 in Putnam County, she was the daughter of the late Emzie Franklin and Mildred Louise Edwards Sovine.
Linda was a member and song leader of Adda Baptist Church, Hurricane. She retired from Putnam County Bank and loved to sew.
Surviving are her husband, Vernon E. Bird; sons, Darwin Bird (Heather) and Troy Bird (Linda) all of Culloden; grandsons, Tyler, Dylan, Dalton and Toby; brothers, Gary Franklin Sovine of Cleveland, GA, Ricky Sovine of Culloden and Bruce Sovine of Seneca, SC.
Graveside service will be held at 3pm Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Culloden Cemetery, Culloden. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Memorial contributions should be given in her honor to Adda Baptist Church.
Chapman Funeral Home