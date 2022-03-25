Chapman Funeral Home
LISA COLLEEN SAMPLES of Scott Depot, 60, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph "Pete" Henthorn. Lisa was born on November 2, 1961, in Ironton, OH to Katrine Henthorn and Ralph "Pete" Henthorn and was the oldest of three sisters (Annette, Amy).
She attended St. Mary's School of Nursing and went on to work as an RN at St. Mary's and then CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. Lisa married her husband, Kevin, of 35 years on November 14, 1987. She lived her life dedicated to following Jesus Christ and fiercely loved her family and treasured spending time with her mother, sisters, husband, and children. Lisa had a passion for music. She played the piano and often sang around the house and in the car. That passion for music led Lisa to serve faithfully at St. John UMC as a member of the choir for 30+ years. She also enjoyed her wildflower and vegetable gardens.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Bellaire and Hospice for their loving care of Lisa.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Paul Kevin Samples, beloved children Megan Mikesell (Zane), Colleen Cole (Ethan), Geoffrey Samples (Katie), her grandsons, Levi and Sawyer Cole, and her mother, Katrine Henthorn.
A service to celebrate the life of Lisa will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. John United Methodist Church, 4536 Scott Depot Rd. Scott Depot, WV.
Visitation will be from 11 - 12:30 p.m., at the church. A private family burial will take place afterward.