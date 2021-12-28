Lois J. Chapman

Chapman Funeral Home
LOIS CHAPMAN (GODBY), 91, of Scott Depot WV, formerly of St. Albans, passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. She was born April 1, 1930 in Danville WV and was a daughter of the late George and Julia Godby. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William E. "Bill" Chapman, sisters: Barbara and Mary; and brothers: George, Glen, and John.Lois was a graduate of St. Albans High School, Class of 1947. She worked for many years as a secretary for several different lawyers and also at Westvaco Corp., Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Putnam County Commission, Putnam County Assessor's Office and also in the West Virginia Real Estate Commission, where she retired.
She was a member of Teays Valley Church of God, where she was the church secretary for many years, as well as a member of and the Secretary of the Women's Club of the Church of God for several years. She was a member of the Putnam County Democratic Women's Club and an avid WVU Mountaineer football and basketball fan.
Lois is survived by her sons: Steve (Dorothy) of Winfield, Pat (Nancy) and Brad (Anita) both of Scott Depot; granddaughter: Sarah (Brandon) Young of Fraziers Bottom; grandson: Conner of Scott Depot; great-granddaughter: Remi Young; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Ms. Chapman will be 1 p.m., Thursday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV with Pastor Ken Toler and Rev. Dr. Melissa D. Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans WV. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday December 29, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV.