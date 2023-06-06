Chapman Funeral Home
LOIS KAY FERGUSON STEWART, 72, of Fraziers Bottom, WV ran into the Lords Arms on June 3, 2023 at St. Mary's Medical Center Huntington, WV.
Kay was born on May 22, 1951 to the late Russell R. and Zeda Mae Fellure Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Larry and Ray Ferguson.
She proudly served her country for over 52 years in the United States Air Force and was a long time member of Mount Union Church Fraziers Bottom, WV. There would be very few in her community that were not fed, loved or prayed for by Kay, if they needed it. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, friend and sister in Christ. She always gave her words of wisdom. Her favorites: Leave it in God's hands; and We have to take it day by day.
Kay will be sorely missed by her family and friends, although she is survived by her children: Zeda Renee and Bruce Gregory of Seamen, OH, Norma Kay and Jesse Parker of Fraziers Bottom, WV and Paul William and Dr. Kimberly Stewart of Dayton, OH; grandchildren: Mackenzie and Ean Parker and Ilana, Ava and Erica Stewart; brothers: Johnny Ferguson, Pete and Sandy Ferguson, Dick and Betty Ferguson, Bob and Sue Ferguson, Terry and Carolyn Ferguson and Jimmy and Tammy Ferguson; as well as many other family members.
Funeral Service for Kay will be 11 a.m. Friday June 9, 2023 at Mount Union Church located at 95 Mt. Union Road Fraziers Bottom, WV 25082 with Pastor Bruce Fellure officiating.
Burial will follow in Bowcott Cemetery, located adjacent to the church. Friends may visit the family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday June 8, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Hurricane, WV and an hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kay's name to: Mount Union Church 18209 Kanawha Valley Road Southside, WV 25187.