LOLA IRENE BURFORD 96 of Winfield WV, passed away on December 4, 2021 at Bellaire at Devonshire Assisted Living, Scott Depot.
She was born to the late George Thomas and Lakie Margaret Hunter Postle in Evans, West Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Carl A. Burford, brothers, Dorsel Postle and Denzil Postle, and her sister, Carolyn Hollandsworth.
Lola was a 66 year member of the First Baptist Church of Dunbar, where she taught Sunday School, held office and served on various committees and boards. She was very active in the American Baptist Women at the church and Kanawha Valley ABW. She was an excellent seamstress and an avid gardener and decorator, she loved her flowers and working in her flower garden. She was the family baker, preparing and decorating countless birthday cakes and dainty mints. Her hot rolls were always a hit at every function. She was a member of the West Virginia Hookrafters "Rug Hookers", she made beautiful hand hooked wool rugs. You could always find her supporting her grandsons and great granddaughters at all of their various sporting events, activities and other endeavors.
She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Charlie of Winfield, WV, grandsons, Doug Erwin and wife Julie of Winfield, and Tim Erwin and wife Jennifer of Beckley, three great granddaughters, Mary Erwin of Beckley, Maddie Erwin of Winfield, and Campbell Erwin of Beckley.
Funeral service for Lola will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Dunbar, 311 16th Street Dunbar, WV 25064 with Pastor David Keeney and Pastor Sam Gasaway officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans WV.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
The family welcomes flowers although if you are inclined, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: First Baptist Church of Dunbar, for the preservation of the stained glass windows.