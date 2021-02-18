LORENE E. SHANK, 92, of Winfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Lorene was a devoted Christian and was called to the ministry at the early age of seventeen through Anderson Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents, Minor and Verna Russell; her husband, E. Dean Shank and six sisters.
Surviving are her sons, Minor Franklin Shank (Kim) and Elmer Dean Shank, II all of Winfield.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m., Friday, February 19, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. She will be laid to rest at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. There will be no service, but family may attend her being laid to rest immediately following the visitation. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
The family would like to show their appreciation to Lorene's caregivers, Flossie Sylvester and Judy Boblett, for their compassionate care for the past eighteen months.
