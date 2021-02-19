Lou "Lula Belle" Johnson

LOU "LULA BELLE" (WILCOX) JOHNSON, 86 of Poca, WV, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at CAMC Hospital Teays Valley.
Lou, a daughter of the late Dewey and Carmon (Webster) Wilcox, was born and raised in Saint Albans, WV and attended St. Albans High School, St. Albans, WV. She married A. M. Johnson in 1952 and they had 3 children. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Dewey Calvin Wilcox, Earl Jackson Wilcox, Kenneth Carl Wilcox and Gilbert Lee "Tommy" Wilcox, her grandson, Justin Hedrick and her two sons-in-law, David Hedrick and Nick Cochran.
She is survived by her three children, Paul M. Johnson (Marcella) of Versailles, KY, Yvonda L. Hedrick (David), of Beverly Hills, FL and Elaine Cochran (Arthur Atkinson) of Hometown, WV, three granddaughters, Jessica Karnes Starcher (Kevin), Sara Karnes, Rebecca Johnson Lowe (Curtis), two grandsons, Quinton Hedrick, and the late Justin Hedrick, two great-granddaughters, Bella Karnes and Emma Lowe; one great-grandson, Bradley Michael Ramos, two sisters, Ruth Wilcox McGree and Anita Wilcox Tillack both of Long Beach, CA, two brothers, Ward Wilcox and Joseph Wayne Wilcox, both of Lorraine, OH and some special friends, Tammy King, Venessia Raina Jividen, Jay Rucker and many other wonderful family members, friends and neighbors whom she loved dearly.
A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, WV, officiated by her grandson, Pastor Kevin Starcher.
The family will receive visitors an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence or those unable to attend the service may watch the
live-stream by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield WV 25213 is honored to handle the Johnson family's arrangements.