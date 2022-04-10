Louise Elaine Hale Apr 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website LOUISE ELAINE HALE, 68, of Scott Depot, passed away on April 5, 2022 at home.She was a daughter of the late Charles and Lou Hale. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by son, Steven Matthew King; and brother, Thomas Steven Hale.Left to cherish her memory are, grandchildren, Cora King, Kaylee King, Kiera King, Braxton King and Trinity Jordan; great grandchild, Xyphor Jordan; brother Charles C. Hale; 3 nephews and a niece.Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the West Virginia Mausoleum at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting her tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.comChapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to serve the Hale family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Louise Elaine Hale Charles C. Hale Internet Jordan Xyphor Jordan Funeral Service Lou Hale Steven Matthew King Recommended for you Local Spotlight Donnie Ruth Staats Richard Lewis Parmelee Clifford Muck Jacqueline Carol Aylestock Millie Germain Adkins Blank Louise Elaine Hale Blank DeWayne Ray Lyons Blank James (Jim) Allen Mushrush Eileen Wilson McKinnon Charlotte Rose Puryear Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter