LOUISE ELAINE HALE, 68, of Scott Depot, passed away on April 5, 2022 at home.

She was a daughter of the late Charles and Lou Hale. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by son, Steven Matthew King; and brother, Thomas Steven Hale.

Left to cherish her memory are, grandchildren, Cora King, Kaylee King, Kiera King, Braxton King and Trinity Jordan; great grandchild, Xyphor Jordan; brother Charles C. Hale; 3 nephews and a niece.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the West Virginia Mausoleum at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

