LUCAS EDWARD KERSEY, beloved son, brother, uncle, friend to all, age 30, of Hurricane passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Kay Cantrell Kersey.
Lucas was a construction worker by trade and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his father; Michael Kersey; brothers, Bill Eskridge of Naples, FL, Nathan Cantrell of Huntington, Mike Kersey II of Naples, FL, and Chris Kersey of Hurricane; grandfather, William P. Cantrell of Logan, Ohio; nieces and nephews; Chloe, Bailey, William, Eden, Ethan, Ava, Michael, Colton and Christopher II, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday October 21, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
To share memories of Lucas, please visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
