Lynn Carpenter Hensley
Chapman Funeral Home

3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
LYNN CARPENTER HENSLEY, 75, of Winfield, passed away August 18, 2022.

She was a daughter of the late Lyle and Dorothy Carpenter of Winfield. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Ann Racer.

