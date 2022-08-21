LYNN CARPENTER HENSLEY, 75, of Winfield, passed away August 18, 2022.
She was a daughter of the late Lyle and Dorothy Carpenter of Winfield. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Ann Racer.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 2:51 am
LYNN CARPENTER HENSLEY, 75, of Winfield, passed away August 18, 2022.
She was a daughter of the late Lyle and Dorothy Carpenter of Winfield. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Ann Racer.
Lynn worked as a sales clerk for Elder Beerman. She was very active, and was a lifelong member of Judson Baptist Church. She was a member of the American Baptist Women, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and worked Vacation Bible School.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Roger Hensley of Winfield; son, Steve Hensley (Shelley) of Scott Depot; sisters, Lois Nelson (Nathaniel) of Columbus Ohio and Joyce McCallister (Edward) of Jackson TN; brothers, Dan Carpenter (Darlene) of Mesa AZ and Larry Carpenter (Sharon) of Scott Depot; grandchild, Kristen Hensley of Scott Depot; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, WV. Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery, Winfield, WV.
Friends may visit the family from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care, at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may share memories of Lynn by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road Winfield WV 25213 is honored to serve the Hensley family.
