MADGE ASHLEY DAWSON, 93, of Scott Depot, WV was born on January 19, 1929 in Amma, WV and passed away on January 17, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston, WV.
She was a daughter of the late Waitman T. and Icie Ashley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Pat; brothers: Gene and Don; and a sister: June.
Madge is survived by her sons: Ed (Barbara), Larry (Kim) and Ron (April); a sister: Rosemary Ashley Martin; as well as her grandchildren: John Dawson II, Jamie Dawson Sprigle, Ashley Dawson, Jared Nelson, and Larry Dawson II; and 7 great grandchildren.
Madge was married to Pat Ira Dawson on September 24, 1948 and enjoyed many wonderful years of raising boys, traveling, playing golf and owning a business.
Together they Co-Owned Dawson's TV and Appliance in Teays Valley and after retiring to Florida, they enjoyed many years of travel, golf and friendships. After the death of Pat in 1992, Madge made the decision to move back to West Virginia to make sure her boys were behaving. She has enjoyed many of her final years fully engaged in the lives of her sons, who have watched over her and included her in their daily lives.
From the humble life of being born on a family farm in Amma WV to the successful ownership of a business, Madge never forgot what was important and that was her faith. Beginning in a one room Methodist Church in Amma, WV to being a 50 year member of St. John United Methodist Church in Teays Valley she was always faithful in her faith and always lived a Christian life and set an example for many. She was also a 50 Year member of the Eastern Star Nitro Lodge.
A Celebration of Madge's Christian Life will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Rev. Chris Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Amma Cemetery Amma, WV.
The family will welcome visitors two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Madge's name to: Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston WV 25311, as they were the final caregivers of not only Madge, but also her husband, Pat
As Madge would want us to remember the death of a Christian is a Celebration and we are told in Romans 14:8 For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord, so then, whether we live, or whether we die we are The Lords.