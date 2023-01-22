Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
MADGE ASHLEY DAWSON, 93, of Scott Depot, WV was born on January 19, 1929 in Amma, WV and passed away on January 17, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston, WV.

She was a daughter of the late Waitman T. and Icie Ashley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Pat; brothers: Gene and Don; and a sister: June.

