MARGARET ALICE STARK RICHARDSON, 84, Scott Depot, West Virginia went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020.
She was born May 25, 1936 in Clendenin, West Virginia to Cecil and Blanche Stark who preceded her in death.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Charles D. Richardson, infant son, Charles D. Richardson II, brother, Rex Stark, her baby sister, Sylvia Stark, sisters, Ruby Harris, Maxine Hammick, and Dottie Cunningham, brothers, Paul Stark and Tom Stark.
Margaret is survived by her children, Sandra Black and her husband Gary of Scott Depot WV, Karen Cantwell and her husband Jeff of Vienna WV, and son Stephen Richardson and his wife Dana of Leon WV, Sisters, Dorsey Davis and her husband, Paul of Georgia, Willa Covert of Teays Valley, WV and Shirley Dissen and her husband Jim, of Charleston WV, and a dear family friend Gary Smith and his wife Colleen of Huntington WV.
She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She has four grandchildren, Brian Sturgeon and his wife Samantha of St. Marys, WV, Matthew Richardson of Leon, WV, Austin Richardson of Leon WV and Coy Cantwell and his wife Sheena of Vienna, WV, as well as 9 great grandchildren: Madison Sturgeon, Reagan Sturgeon and Carter Sturgeon of St. Marys, WV, Izaiah Cantwell of St. Marys, WV, Abby Stables of Parkersburg, WV, Brooke Stables of Vienna, WV, Lauryn Cantwell, Fraya Cantwell and Ryker Cantwell of Vienna WV.
She had a love and a heart for her for her family and friends. She loved the Lord and was diligent in reading her Bible and praying. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Hurricane West Virginia and Main Street Baptist Church in Pt. Pleasant WV. Most recently, she was a member of Teays Valley Baptist Church, Hurricane West Virginia.
For all of you who have helped Margaret and brought her great joy throughout the years, Heavens blessings to you.
A private family service will be held at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV on Thursday with Pastor Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Richardson Cemetery, Dutch Hollow Road, Dunbar, WV.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Richardson, Gary Smith, Jeff Cantwell, Brian Sturgeon, Matthew Richardson and Austin Richardson.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
