MARIAN VIRGINIA FRAZIER 97, of Fraziers Bottom, WV passed away on January 21, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 7, 1925 in St. Albans, WV to the late Marion S. and Trudy Esther Armentrout McAllister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Frazier; daughter: Nancy L. Frazier; sisters: Lottie Souza and Ruby Hokie; and brothers: Howard and James McAllister.
Virginia was retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse and was a member of Fraziers Bottom United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children: Linda McAllister (James) of Spring Grove, VA and Steven Frazier (Darlene) of Fraziers Bottom, WV; granddaughter: Carrie Frazier of Louisville, KY; and sister: Cora L. McAllister of St. Albans, WV, as well as other friends and family.
Virginia's Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday January 25, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield with Rev. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will follow in the Fraziers Bottom Family Cemetery Fraziers Bottom, WV.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service.
