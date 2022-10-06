Chapman Funeral Home
MARIE (BALL) KOSTER, 71, of Winfield, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
She was born on November 2, 1950, to the late Elmon Monta Ball and Edna Belle Friend Ball Scott in Charleston, WV. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Roy Scott.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her times at Hometown Senior Center, and cherished the friendships made there. She also loved her Facebook prayer warrior group friendships.
She is survived by her children, Sara Koster (Rich Kline) of Winfield and Brian Koster (Sally) of Hurricane; sister JoAn Jackson of Morgantown; grandchildren, Brittany Lacy, Gary Lacy, Bennett Koster and Claire Koster; and many other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Marie's name to Putnam Aging at 2558 Winfield Road, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. John Koster officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
