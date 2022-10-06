Thank you for Reading.

MARIE (BALL) KOSTER, 71, of Winfield, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

She was born on November 2, 1950, to the late Elmon Monta Ball and Edna Belle Friend Ball Scott in Charleston, WV. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Roy Scott.

