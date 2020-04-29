MARILYN (MILLS) CORDER, 81, of Teays Valley, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born on March 8, 1939, to the late Hugh N. and Jane Whitehurst Mills of Charleston. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, James M. Mills and Hugh N. Mills Jr.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Dr. Joseph W. Corder Jr. of Teays Valley. Marilyn was an Army wife for 22 years while being a loving mother and homemaker to her son, Joseph W. Corder IV (Glenna) of Marmet, and her daughter, Carolyn M. Wright (Jeffrey) of Scott Depot. She was very proud of her grandsons, J. Scott Wright II (Erin) of Charleston and Jonathan A. Wright of Huntington. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Marilyn graduated from Charleston High School in 1957 and attended Marshall College the next year and later Marshall University in the mid-1970s.
She was very talented artistically. Establishing households in Oklahoma four times, in Kansas, Pennsylvania and twice in West Virginia, as well as twice in Germany, were a testament to her ability to decorate and furnish households, often on her own while her husband did his Army thing. She loved to crochet and some of her work became popular items at a local gift shop. She was also a talented stenographer, extremely proficient in shorthand. She taught some shorthand courses through the University of Maryland when she lived in Germany. She retired from an insurance company in 2002.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at the CAMC Cancer Center, and especially to Dr. Steven Jubelirer in Charleston and Dr. Lin Mei in Teays Valley.
Donations may be made to your favorite church or charity in memory of Marilyn.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, in the military section of Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with the Reverend Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating.
You may share memories of Marilyn by visiting our tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com.
