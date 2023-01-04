Thank you for Reading.

Marilyn "Susie" Fridley
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

MARILYN "SUSIE" FRIDLEY, 77, of Scott Depot, WV passed away December 29, 2022 at home from Advance Stages of Alzheimer's.

She was born on October 27, 1945 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Leigh and Faye Hatcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Hatcher and niece, Karen Hatcher.

Tags

Recommended for you