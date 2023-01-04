Chapman Funeral Home
MARILYN "SUSIE" FRIDLEY, 77, of Scott Depot, WV passed away December 29, 2022 at home from Advance Stages of Alzheimer's.
She was born on October 27, 1945 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Leigh and Faye Hatcher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Hatcher and niece, Karen Hatcher.
Susie was a member of St. John United Methodist Church Scott Depot, WV. She was an active member of the Women's Sharing Group that used to meet weekly. She attended public schools in Kanawha County and graduated from South Charleston High School in 1963. She loved to read and write short stories and poetry especially about her husband Lloyd. She never met a stranger, showing an open heart to everyone she met. At various times she worked for a trucking company, the railroad, the Internal Revenue Service and the United States Geological Survey.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years Lloyd, sisters-in-law: Jan (Arnold "TJ") Johnson, Sharon Fridley and Judith Hatcher; niece: Christina Nicely M.D. and her very special aunt: Marline Hatcher.
Graveside Service for Susie will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum St. Albans, WV with Rev. Teresa Markins officiating.
The family extends a very special thank you to the Hospice Nurses and Social Workers who cared for her: Meghan Swartz RN, Chris Coon LPN, Sarah Phoenix MSW, and Brittany Hall.
