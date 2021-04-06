MARK ALAN BURKS, 61 of Frazier's Bottom passed away suddenly at his home on March 19,2021.
He was a former brick mason and graduate of Winfield High School. He enjoyed fishing and playing music in his spare time and was a member of the Musicians Union.
He is preceded in death by his father, Earnest Ross Burks and mother, Courtney Ann Talkington as well as his paternal and maternal grandparents.
He is survived by his wife Roberta Burks, 2 beloved dogs Josey Wales and Bandit and his children Chad Burks, Justin Tate, Shanah Burks, Leshay Burks, Cameron Burks, Cody Burks, and 13 grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, 4 sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chapman Funeral Home is assisting with the cremation.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.