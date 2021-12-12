Chapman Funeral Home
MARK WILLIAMS BLOOD died peacefully at home after a long illness December 5, 2021.
He was born June 13, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Melvin Loynd and Margaret Williams Blood, the fourth of five children. He served a mission in Tokyo, Japan from 1972 to 1974. He married Sara Anne Cox in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity on July 5, 1977.
He is remembered as a wise, patient father, and a kind, gentle man who loved gardening and went about quietly serving others.
He graduated from the University of Utah in chemical engineering in 1978 and was employed at Union Carbide/Dow Chemical for 40 years. He was a life-time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings including Bishop of the Teays Valley Ward in Hurricane, WV.
He is survived by his wife, Sara, and his ten children, Daniel (Wendy), Mary (Michael), Jonathan (Megan), Stephen (Claudia), Elizabeth Crawford (Kade), Aaron (Ashley), Timothy, James (Samantha), Joanna, and Jacob, as well as 25 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Claudia Van Gervan (Dennis), Barbara Thornley (Brad), and sister-in-law Roseanne.
A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home Teays Valley. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., with another viewing one hour prior to Saturday, December 18, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Teays Valley Ward.