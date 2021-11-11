MARLENE KINSER SIZEMORE, 62, of Sissonville, WV (formerly of Tad, WV) went home to be with her Savior and Lord on November 9, 2021 after battling COVID-19.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Melvin, son, Christopher (Melissa) of Kentucky, grandson, Andrew, brother, Gary Kinser, several nieces, nephews, and close friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Patricia Grinstead Kinser and Gary Kinser, and sisters, Sherry Botkins and Kathy Brick.
She attended Dupont High School in Belle, WV where she was a member of the marching band and played the trombone. As a youth, Marlene sang with her two sisters in a gospel group, The Big Bottom Baptist Girls. She retired in 2020 from Kanawha County School System after serving more than 20 years as a cook, head cook, and cafeteria manager for several schools including Mary Ingles Elementary, Capital High School, and Sissonville Middle School. Marlene loved the Lord and faithfully served as a Pastor's wife at Perryville Baptist Church, South Park Baptist Church and currently, Guthrie Baptist Church. She also served in churches by leading the congregational singing, leading the choir, and teaching children.
She will be remembered for the love and care that she showed to her husband, son, family and many others. Marlene enjoyed shopping, fishing with her husband and she loved the beach.
The family wishes to thank those who prayed for her during her illness including the doctors and nurses at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial for the exceptional care provided during this difficult time; specifically, Dr. Perry of Pulmonary Associates of Charleston and CPU RN, John, for their extraordinary care and support.
The family takes great comfort in knowing that Marlene was a born-again Christian and lived her faith. We do not grieve as those who have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13), but we rejoice, and are confident in knowing that Marlene, while absent from this world, is present with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8). She has finished her race, kept the faith, and claimed her eternal reward and now is at rest with Jesus (2 Timothy 4:7).
Marlene would want her friends and family to know that salvation is available to all. For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved (Romans 10:13).
In honor of Marlene's wishes, a graveside service will be 3 p.m., Friday November 12, 2021 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, 6839 Sissonville Dr., Charleston WV 25320 with close family and friends. Rev. Christopher Sizemore officiating.
The family respectfully asks that COVID-19 precautions be adhered to and will REQUIRE that everyone in attendance wear a mask. If you need a mask, one will be provided for you.
