Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
MARTHA ANN PAYNE BODEN, 76, of Ocala, Fl, formerly of Winfield, WV passed away January 5, 2021. Due to the challenges of the pandemic, a celebration of her amazing life will be held at a later date. A private service for immediate family only will be held at Chapman Funeral Home in Winfield, WV on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1 pm. The complete obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.