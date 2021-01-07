MARTHA ANN PAYNE BODEN, 76, of Ocala, Fl, formerly of Winfield, WV passed away January 5, 2021. Due to the challenges of the pandemic, a celebration of her amazing life will be held at a later date. A private service for immediate family only will be held at Chapman Funeral Home in Winfield, WV on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1 pm. The complete obituary may be viewed and condolences may be shared by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
