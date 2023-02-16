Chapman Funeral Home
MARTHA FULKS BRUMFIELD, 74, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on February 13, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV.
Martha was born August 3, 1948 to the late William Howard and Martha Madeline Crawford Fulks of Alderson, WV. She is preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Fulks McVey of Cedar Bluff, VA.
Surviving Martha, is her husband of 51 years, G. David Brumfield; daughter, Madeline Ruth Powell (Joseph) of Katy, TX; grandchildren: Avery Rose Powell, and Austin Ryan Powell.
Following graduation from Alderson High School, Martha attended West Virginia University. As a student at WVU, she was elected Homecoming Queen by the student body. She was also selected "Miss Monticola" by the Monticola, the University yearbook. She graduated from WVU with a degree in Library Science. Following graduation, Martha and her husband, David, lived in Huntington for a short time. Martha and David then moved to Welch, WV, where she was employed as an elementary school teacher. She then joined her husband in his law practice, managing his law offices.
When their daughter, Madeline, was a toddler the family moved to the Town of Hurricane. Martha was devoted to Madeline, and was actively involved in all aspects of Madeline's educational and social life. In recent years, Martha trained her golden retriever, Sophie, to become a certified therapy dog. Together they visited patients in assisted living facilities, children in special needs classes, and children's libraries. She was also active in the management of her residential community. Being one who always enjoyed reading, and being a social person, it followed naturally that she would start a community book club.
Martha was a beautiful person, outgoing, and easy to like. She will be fondly remembered, and sadly missed, by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at St. John United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560, at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Friends may visit with the family two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington, PO Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.