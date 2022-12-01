Chapman Funeral Home
MARY ANN FINNEY, beloved mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the age of 80. Mary Ann was like a mother to so many. She was a wonderful woman and her sharp witted sense of humor, home baked goodies and presence on her Toledo Ave. front porch will be deeply missed.
Mary Ann was born June 30, 1942 to the late Fred Paul Theierl and Mary Margaret Walton Theierl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband: Lowell Wayne "Dolly" Finney and brother: Fredric Louis Theierl.
She was a lifelong resident of Kanawha City and was the matriarch of our beloved Toledo Avenue family. The love shown for our parents over the years by our extended family on the street will never be forgotten.
Mary Ann graduated from Charleston Catholic High School. She retired from Highland Hospital after 30 years' service, primarily in administration and as benefits coordinator. She treasured her friends from Highland and remained close to all of them, enjoying weekly girl's day out and shopping trips over the years. With sincere gratitude from our family to mom's Highland family, you will never know how much we love and appreciate each of you for your caring friendship to our mother through the years. We also want to acknowledge our Aunt Barbara Theierl for the meals and companionship over the past few months.
She is survived by her sons: Terry Wayne Finney of Kanawha City and Timothy G. Finney (Karen) of Nitro, WV; her grandchildren and "darlings": Kristen Leigh Halstead (Brandon) of Pinch, Samuel Austin Finney (John Thomas Giovengo V) of Charleston and William Hunter Finney of South Charleston; great-grandchildren: Lily Grayce Medford and Jaxon Scott Medford of Pinch, WV.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, WV Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes, WV with Pastor James Dennis officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum.