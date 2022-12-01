Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

MARY ANN FINNEY, beloved mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the age of 80. Mary Ann was like a mother to so many. She was a wonderful woman and her sharp witted sense of humor, home baked goodies and presence on her Toledo Ave. front porch will be deeply missed.

Mary Ann was born June 30, 1942 to the late Fred Paul Theierl and Mary Margaret Walton Theierl. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband: Lowell Wayne "Dolly" Finney and brother: Fredric Louis Theierl.

Tags

Recommended for you