MARY E. DUFFY, 87, of Milton passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her home.
Born February 17, 1934 in Bentree, she was a daughter of the late Cecil Monroe and Myrtle Elizabeth Walker O'Dell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Samuel Duffy; daughter, Carol Wright; and siblings, Houston O'Dell, Shirley G. O'Dell, CeeCee O'Dell, Leroy Bush, Herman O'Dell, Don O'Dell and Allie Marie Cook.
Mary was saved Wednesday, July 2, 1997 and has been a longtime member of Teays Valley Baptist Church. She loved her cats, flowers and Westerns.
Surviving are her sons, Tim O'Dell of Milton, John Duffy (Jane) of St. Albans, Michael Duffy (Rebecca) of Leland, NC; son-in-law, Ronald Wright of Culloden; sister, Dot Morton of Beckley; brother, Ralph O'Dell (Mitzi) of Dixie; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Teays Valley Baptist Church with Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m., until the time of the service. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526
