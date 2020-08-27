MARY JANE SCHOOLCRAFT NOEL, 90, of Hurricane passed away at home Tuesday August 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Burton Schoolcraft; Silas and Annie Parsons and sister, Hattie Haynes.
Mary retired from Charleston National Bank after many years of faithful service. Mary was a long-time resident of Putnam County, she attended Johnson Chapel Methodist Church in Teays and WV Home Mission, Nitro.
Mary is survived by her husband M. Ernie Noel; children, Sue Holstein and Danny Schoolcraft both of Charleston; step-children, Theresa Harper of Walton and Mike Noel of Sissonville; brother Lemmie D. Parsons; one granddaughter, four step-grandchildren great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Fred and a host of other family members.
Funeral service will be held at Noon August 28, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Sissonville Memorial Gardens.
