MARY KATHERINE COVERT, 85, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
She was born on July 30, 1937, to the late Howard and Lilly Burgess in Charleston. She was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Covert; and siblings, Giles Burgess, Reba Walker, Kenneth Burgess, Shirley Burgess, Wilbur Burgess, Ben Burgess, Junior Burgess, Maxine Howiler, Leonard Burgess, Kathleen Holmes, and David Burgess.
She was a 1955 graduate of Elkview High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was an active member of her church, Calvary Baptist Church.
Mom's life was dedicated to loving service of her family and her church family.
She is survived by her son, Donald Covert Jr. of Winfield; grandchildren, Andrew J. Covert (Julia) of Cameron, NC and John Edward Covert of Winfield; great grandchild, Samson Covert of Cameron, NC; and many other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's name to Calvary Baptist Church at 3653 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, 25526.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Aaron Karr officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Diana Jerome and Janie Riddle for their loving care of Mary.
