Mary Katherine Covert
MARY KATHERINE COVERT, 85, of Winfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

She was born on July 30, 1937, to the late Howard and Lilly Burgess in Charleston. She was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Covert; and siblings, Giles Burgess, Reba Walker, Kenneth Burgess, Shirley Burgess, Wilbur Burgess, Ben Burgess, Junior Burgess, Maxine Howiler, Leonard Burgess, Kathleen Holmes, and David Burgess.

