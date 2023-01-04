Chapman Funeral Home
MARY LORENTZ CONLEY CANFIELD 81, of St. Albans, WV passed away on December 27, 2022 at the home she shared with her sister, Hank. She was a St. Albans WV native, had previously lived in Pinch, and was a long- time resident of Teays Valley.
She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Burton Lemon Conley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Canfield and brothers: Carlos King, John Conley, and Chuck Conley.
Mary attended Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, and she loved her church family.
She is survived by her children: Anita Chapman (Brent Kessinger) of Cross Lanes, Floyd Canfield (Rebecca) of Elkins, Richard Canfield of Pinch, Donna Simmons of Mabie, WV, Karen Phipps (David) of Buckhannon and Patricia Moroz (David) of Lyman, SC; sister: Henrietta "Hank" Gladwell of St. Albans, WV; and brother, Fred Conley of St. Albans; 15 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of family mostly cousins and dear friends.
"Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her." Proverbs 31:28 KJV
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday January 4, 2023 at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church 3926 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 with Rev. Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
Friends may visit the family Tuesday January 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV.