Mary Lorentz Conley Canfield
Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
MARY LORENTZ CONLEY CANFIELD 81, of St. Albans, WV passed away on December 27, 2022 at the home she shared with her sister, Hank. She was a St. Albans WV native, had previously lived in Pinch, and was a long- time resident of Teays Valley.

She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Burton Lemon Conley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Canfield and brothers: Carlos King, John Conley, and Chuck Conley.

