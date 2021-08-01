MARY LOU BARNETTE, 71, of Winfield passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, OH. Born January 26, 1950 in Richmond, VA, she was a daughter of the late Sam and Willie Barnette and was raised in the Crystal Block Hollow of Logan, WV. Mary LOVED THE LORD and was a member of Maranatha Fellowship where she was active with the card outreach and Lifetribe Ministries. Receiving her nursing training from West Virginia State College, her career included with Logan Park Care Nursing Home, St. Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Surviving are her daughter, Ramona Mack of Winfield; sister, Lillie M. Barnette of Winfield; brothers, Charlie Richardson (Barbara) of Severn, MD, Simon Merriweather (Valerie) of Madison, AL, Donald Richardson of Columbia, SC; several nieces and nephews including, Stephany, Joshua and Nyliea; special friends, Brenda and Dallas Sheldon and her Lifetribe family and many other family and friends as well as her furbabies, Sam and Samson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Maranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans with Pastor Darren Powell officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Outreach Ministry Food Truck Ministry at the church.
