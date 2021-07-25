Thank you for Reading.

MARY LOU BARNETTE, 71, of Winfield passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Maranatha Fellowship, 2910 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A complete obituary will be published in next Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Rd., Hurricane is honored to serve the Barnette family.

