Thank you for Reading.

Mary Lou Handley Shirakawa
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

MARY LOU (HANDLEY) SHIRAKAWA, 83, died peacefully at Cape Canaveral Hospital Cocoa Beach, FL on Thursday January 5, 2023.

She was born on April 26, 1939 in Pliny, WV to the late Lee C. Handley and Nina Livezey Handley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Handley.

Tags

Recommended for you