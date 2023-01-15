Chapman Funeral Home
MARY LOU (HANDLEY) SHIRAKAWA, 83, died peacefully at Cape Canaveral Hospital Cocoa Beach, FL on Thursday January 5, 2023.
She was born on April 26, 1939 in Pliny, WV to the late Lee C. Handley and Nina Livezey Handley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Handley.
Mrs. Shirakawa was a graduate of Winfield High School and earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Cincinnati and a Masters in Aerospace/Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle. During her career, Mary worked at General Electric Aircraft Engines in Cincinnati and with several contractors for N.A.S.A. and the U.S. Air Force on the Space Coast in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and at her farmhouse in Pliny, WV. Her interests included gardening, traveling and taking cruises.
Her survivors include Mary's beloved husband of 39 years, Harris; her children and their families, son: Charles Ray (Martha) Ricke and her son, Allen; daughter: Susan Lynn Ricke (Steven) Groome; and son: John Steven (Brenda) Ricke and her daughter, Maggie; her two grandchildren: Abigail Lee and Zachary Dunning Groome; and two brothers, Paul and John Handley. She was also blessed to be surrounded by a large extended family.
Funeral Service for Mary will be 2 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Chapman Funeral Home Winfield, WV. Burial will follow in Pliny Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Pliny.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.