Mary P. Mallory

Mrs. MARY P. SHAMBLIN ALFORD MALLORY, 91, of Scott Depot, passed away on January 8, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House from complications of COVID 19.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James C. Alford and William Mallory and her son Gary W. Alford.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Lesa (David) Skaggs of Cado Mills, TX and her son, Stephen (Diana) Alford of Teays Valley, sister, Leona Casto of Hurricane, 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral Service for Mary will be 2 p.m., Tuesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane WV. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
We will be adhering to WV and CDC guidelines requiring facial coverings and social distancing at the funeral home.
