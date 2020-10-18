MARYLEE J. HOINESS, 81, of Scott Depot, WV, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 due to Covid-19.
Born March 25, 1939 in Lake Township in Northern Wisconsin, Marylee was the daughter of the late Frank and Leona Balzer. In addition to her parents, Marylee was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John R. Hoiness Jr.
Marylee had a full life that took her from rural Wisconsin to California's Silicon Valley to the hills of West Virginia. As a young wife, she worked hard to put her husband through bachelor's and master's programs at UW Milwaukee before starting a family. From the time her first daughter was born, she put her personal ambitions on hold to devote herself to her children. Her deep commitment to family led her to move from the Golden State to the Mountain State to be close to her only grandchild - a true journey of love for someone who hated cold weather. She grew to love her new home, especially her adopted extended family, the Copes, who welcomed her with open arms.
Marylee had a sharp wit and a kind heart that brought joy to all that knew her. Through the years, she supported two generations of band, Girl Scouts, and 4-H -- and most of all loved to hear her granddaughter sing. She was spiritual and loved to dance, never missing a good polka. Her grit - along with a streak of stubborn - gave her the strength to overcome many challenges. She has touched many lives and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Marylee is survived by daughters Suzanne Cope and Christina Johnson, sons-in-law Todd Cope and Ken Johnson, granddaughter Kira Cope - the light of her life - and her faithful furry companion Addie. She is also survived by sister Linda Monroe of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, and her Canadian nieces, grand-nieces, and great grand-nephew.
Marylee's family will celebrate her life when friends and family can safely gather together.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the West Virginia Treble Makers, a children's choir that spreads the love of music throughout West Virginia and has brought much joy to Marylee and her granddaughter. The West Virginia Treble Makers is a 501(c)(3) organization (www.WVTrebleMakers.org).
You may share memories of Marylee by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
