Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
MELISSA (MISSY) M. WEIFORD, 54, of Scott Depot, WV passed away at 3:16 a.m., on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Genesis Teays Valley Center in Hurricane. She had been battling brain cancer since mid-December 2021.

Missy was born on September 10, 1968, to John and Ruth Ellison in Charleston, WV. She was preceded in death by her father, John, who welcomed her Home with a great big hug!

