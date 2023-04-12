Chapman Funeral Home
MELISSA (MISSY) M. WEIFORD, 54, of Scott Depot, WV passed away at 3:16 a.m., on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Genesis Teays Valley Center in Hurricane. She had been battling brain cancer since mid-December 2021.
Missy was born on September 10, 1968, to John and Ruth Ellison in Charleston, WV. She was preceded in death by her father, John, who welcomed her Home with a great big hug!
Missy was a minister's daughter and served many ways in the church. As a member of Teays Valley Church of God, she served in both the Children's and Youth Ministries. She loved her sons and enjoyed cheering them and their teams on in the Winfield area and on to college at Davis & Elkins. She has been through a great deal and has always been steadfast in her faith. She has been a wonderful example to all that know her. A great wife, awesome mother, loving daughter, and incredible friend, she has touched many lives, more than we even know about.
Missy is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert (Bob) Weiford II; sons, Robert John (RJ) Weiford and Tyler Weiford all of Scott Depot; and her mother, Ruth Ellison, of Winfield.
A Celebration of Life for Missy will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Friends may visit the family from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Teays Valley Church of God.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts, gifts, meals, and friendships during this difficult time. Missy fought the good fight and has been rewarded with the Victory!!!!