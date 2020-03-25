MELVIN EUGENE VAUGHN, 85, went home to be with the Lord on the 23rd of March, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, WV.
He was born on July 17, 1934, in South Charleston, WV, to the late Irvine and Pauline Reusch Vaughn.
He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1952. He attended Morris Harvey College where he played football and baseball. He received his degree in education in 1957. He began his teaching career in Kanawha County before coming to Putnam County. He was a teacher, coach, Vice Principal and Principal before retiring in 1987. Mel loved hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Jimmy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Protzman Vaughn, and step-son, Chris Lafferty of Centerville, Ohio.
A private graveside service will be held and burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, South Charleston.
Donations may be made to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 West Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705; The Alzheimer's Association; or HospiceCare.
Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, is honored to serve the Vaughn family.