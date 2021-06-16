MERLYN MARIE JOHNSTON, 93, of Winfield passed away June 13, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Johnston family.
