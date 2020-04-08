Michael Dean McKinney

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Road
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
MICHAEL DEAN McKINNEY, 55, died April 4, 2020, after a short illness. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the McKinney family.

