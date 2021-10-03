Chapman Funeral Home
MICHAEL E. MOWRY, 68, of Hurricane, WV died in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ouida Bowser Mowry, and his sister, Jane Mowry of Pennsylvania.
Michael is survived by his son, Michael Mowry; daughter, Jennifer Stowasser (Sam) of Hurricane, WV; grandchildren, Audrey Hanger, Samuel Stowasser III, Emma Stowasser; great granddaughter, Hadley Bird of Hurricane, WV; His sister, Kathy Aluise of Pennsylvania; his step brother, John Mowry of California; his niece, Kim Schoell of Virginia; and nephew, David Aluise of Pennsylvania.
Even though Mike had many physical challenges in life he always provided for his family which he loved very much. He had a great sense of humor even up to the end. He loved his sports especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. He enjoyed going out with his friends to his local Applebee's. Mike was a great person and will be missed greatly.
In honoring his wishes there will be no service. You may visit his tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
