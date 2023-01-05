Chapman Funeral Home
MICHAEL FREDERICK GOFF, 79, of Cross Lanes, WV passed away on December 30, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West South Charleston, WV with his family by his side.
He was born on March 31, 1943 to the late Frederick Andrew and Lois Frances Robinson Goff in Saugerties, NY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan McCann.
Michael was retired from both WV Department of Highways and Cabot Oil & Gas after working 20+ years for each. He was a member of Ascension Catholic Church Hurricane, WV and was active with the Knights of Columbus there.
Michael is survived by his loving family, his wife: Linda Kay Cornell Goff; daughter: Laura Wall of Moon Township, PA; son: Patrick Goff (Rebecca) of Lexington, KY; 4 grandchildren and his sister: Cheryl Fitzsimmons of Saugerties, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association, 1601 2nd Avenue, Charleston, West Virginia 25387-2516
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday January 9, 2023 at Ascension Catholic Church, 905 Hickory Mill Road Hurricane, WV 25526 with Rev. Vincent Joseph officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Cross Lanes, WV.
Friends may visit the family from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.