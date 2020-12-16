MICHAEL DWAINE HAMMOND, 68, of Nitro passed away Tuesday December 15, 2020.
Born April 13, 1952 in Gallipolis, Ohio, Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Hammond and Hettie Fellure Hammond.
Mike was a carpenter by trade and member of the Carpenters Local Union # 439, Charleston. He also attended Poca Baptist Church, Poca.
He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Lanham of Nitro; grandson, Michael Lanham of Nitro; sisters, Pauletta "Jo" Reavis and Saundra Moore (Tom) both of Pliny, several nieces and nephew; wife, Kimberly Hammond; step-children, Gina Edge (Ryan), Kristen Wolfingbarger (Joey) and Zachary Ball; and five step-grandchildren.
In accordance to Mike's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service.
You may share memories and stories with the family by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
