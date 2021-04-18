MICHAEL S. WHITE, 54, of Scott Depot, passed away Wednesday April 14, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Donald White Jr. and Stella Janice Spence White.
"Mike" as he was known by family and friends was a former truck driver and was an avid chess player.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Michael White of Poca; granddaughter, Sadie Mae White; sisters, Colleen White of Scott Depot and Debbie Sullivan (Michael) of St. Albans and niece Amy Bayes.
Mike's wishes were to be cremated. You may share memories of Mike by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane is honored to the White family.