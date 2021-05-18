MICHAEL V. CLARK, age 70, of Scott Depot entered into Heaven on May 15, 2021 to be reunited with his mother (Jean), father (Walter) and loyal dog Murray.
Mike was a graduate of Nitro High School (1968) where he was a pitcher for the baseball team. He was a graduate of West Virginia State College (1972) where he was in ROTC and on the bowling team. He taught Art and English at Herbert Hoover High School and Saint Albans Junior and Senior High Schools for 37 years. Sensei Mike was a Seibukan Karate instructor for 45 years and was a 9th degree black belt.
He is survived by wife, Linda Gregory Clark; son, Christopher (Melanie); stepdaughter, Melanie Weaver (Jackson); grandchildren, Miles Clark, Arianna O'Neal, Chase, Kade and Laurel Weaver. He is also survived by cousins, Kenneth and Janet Clark; father and mother-in-law, Jack and Shirley Gregory and sister-in-law, Mary Whitehair (Larry).
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
A Special thank you to Dr. Gladstone and the medical staff at Johns Hopkins Medical Center and Dr. Jogenpally's staff for providing care for Mike's 10 year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Also, a special thank you to Kanawha Hospice for the quality care provided to Mike and his family during his final days.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Clark family.