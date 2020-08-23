NANCY LOUISE NELSON, 74, of Winfield, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at CAMC-Memorial Division.
Born November 4, 1945 in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth B. and Berta Jane Wysong Mathes. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Nelson Jr. and a great-grandson, John David Nelson.
Nancy was a former employee at Kmart of St. Albans. She loved animals and her gardens. She was affectionately known as "Granny" to her family as well as friends of her family.
Surviving are her children, Beth Carnefix (Tim) of Winfield, Lisa Price (Frank) of Eleanor, Ken Nelson (Shelly) of Winfield; her sisters, Linda Dillman of Winfield, Jo Ellen Barnhouse of Leland, NC; grandchildren, Tiffany Owens, Alisha Carnefix, Brandon Carnefix, Daniele Price, Alissa Price, Kenneth David Nelson, Jr., Brittany Nelson and Emily Nelson; great-grandchildren, Cameron Blankenship, Shelby Frazier, Koda Jarrett, Cooper Carnefix, Charlotte Carnefix, Lisa Brown and Kynnlie Brown; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rex Nelson (Valerie) of Nitro, Gloria Hill, who was also her best friend, (Keith) of Apple Grove.
Graveside service will be held 4pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Showen Cemetery, Bancroft with Pastor Kevin Norvell officiating. You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Putnam County Animal Shelter, 12908 Charleston Road, Red House, WV 25168.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield is honored to serve the nelson family.