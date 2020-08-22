NANCY LOUISE NELSON, 74, of Winfield, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held 4 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, at Showen Cemetery, Bancroft with Pastor Kevin Norvell officiating. A complete obituary will publish in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield is honored to serve the nelson family.
