Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

NANCY LOUISE NELSON, 74, of Winfield, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held 4 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, at Showen Cemetery, Bancroft with Pastor Kevin Norvell officiating. A complete obituary will publish in Sunday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield is honored to serve the nelson family.